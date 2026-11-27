LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers breezed past the Indiana Pacers 111-87 on Friday night to win East Group B and advance to the knockout round of the NBA Cup.

The Sixers will play at East Group C winner Atlanta next week in the quarterfinals of the NBA's in-season tournament.

Joel Embiid added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers (16-4), who have won seven of eight.

James hit three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Sixers never trailed. He finished 8 of 13 from the floor in 27 minutes.

Anfernee Simons added 19 points for Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey scored 14 and Dominick Barlow had 12.

Jay Huff scored 18 points and Andrew Nembhard added 14 for Indiana, which made its fewest 3-pointers of the season, going 5 of 37 (13.5%) from beyond the arc. The Pacers beat Oklahoma City on Monday night but have lost five of six.

Ivica Zubac had 16 rebounds for Indiana.

Philadelphia shot 15 of 37 (40.5%) from 3-point range.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is practicing with the team as he rehabs from a left hamstring strain but missed his 15th straight game. He last played on Oct. 26.

Up next

76ers: At Houston on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Chicago on Saturday night.