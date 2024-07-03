LeAnn Rimes, U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus perform at Salute to Service in Philadelphia

Philadelphians gather in Old City for Salute to Service ahead of July 4th

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered at Independence Mall in Old City Philadelphia Wednesday for Salute to Service, showcasing the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus.

Two-time Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes performed as well.

"I just think it's wonderful," Laura Taylor, of Southwest Philadelphia, said. "It's very patriotic, and I think we need this in this time of division that's going on right now to bring us all together. And I'm proud to be sitting here to support this."

"It's important to be part of the American celebration," Michael Biello, of South Philly, said.

In the midst of the patriotic, free concert, an important lesson stood out: "This stands for everything, I mean freedom, and I think we take for granted sometimes what we have, and we need to come out and support ... and stand firm and love each other and care for each other," Taylor said.

