Le Diner en Blanc returning to Philadelphia for 10th anniversary next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A French-style, pop-up dining event is coming back to Philadelphia next week. Le Diner en Blanc will celebrate its 10th-anniversary event in Philadelphia next Thursday. 

This year, the Gypsy Jazz Quartet, Hot Club Philly, will perform, along with Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret and the Ernest Stuart Band. 

The location for this year's dinner remains a surprise. 

The event is already sold out. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

