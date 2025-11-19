Founder of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, opioid resource program accused of paying clients for sex

The founder of a Delaware County nonprofit created to help people struggling with addiction is accused of paying clients who relied on the organization to survive for sexual favors, officials say.

Lawrence Arata, executive director of Opioid Crisis Action Network in Upper Darby, is accused of human trafficking, patronizing prostitutes, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office said Wednesday.

Arata allegedly used opioid settlement funds from the county and the state to prey on women struggling with addiction, officials say. He is accused of receiving sexual favors from people in recovery in exchange for money, gift cards, bus passes, meal credits and rental assistance, court documents show.

Lawrence Arata

One of the witnesses who contacted law enforcement is a former program director at Opioid Crisis Action Network. The witness told investigators that clients reported Arata tried to get them to stay in a hotel with him, tried to kiss and touch them, and offered them money. The former employee said some clients even left the program because of harassment from Arata.

Arata regularly stayed at a hotel in Chester multiple nights a week and allegedly asked victims to meet him there, according to court documents.

A client of the network told police Arata coerced her into two sexual encounters in exchange for food cards, cash and a Kohl's card. She told police in one of the instances, she needed the money for a coat and relied on the resources from the recovery program. A former client said she received inappropriate calls from Arata and felt she needed to stay in contact with him because she needed the program's benefits to survive, documents show.

Stollsteimer said he believes there may be more victims and urged anyone with information to contact his office or the Victim's Assistance Center of Delaware County.

The charges come after victims came forward, leading to a joint investigation by Upper Darby Township Police and the district attorney's office.

"I want to thank the courageous women in recovery who fell victim to Mr. Arata, as well as those working to help others find their way into recovery, for having the courage to come forward and trust law enforcement to stop this predator. We heard you and we support you," Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Arata turned himself in Wednesday and has posted bail.

According to its website, Lawrence and Heather Arata founded Opioid Crisis Action Network after their son died of an overdose in 2017.