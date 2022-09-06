Largest labor strike in US history could happen next year at UPS

Biggest labor strike in US history could happen next year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Next year, we could see the biggest labor strike in United States history. Labor experts say it's expected to happen at UPS.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the world's biggest package courier and the Teamsters Union.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023.

Negotiations will begin in the spring.

A strike would affect nearly every household in America.