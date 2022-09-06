Watch CBS News
Local News

Largest labor strike in US history could happen next year at UPS

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Biggest labor strike in US history could happen next year
Biggest labor strike in US history could happen next year 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Next year, we could see the biggest labor strike in United States history. Labor experts say it's expected to happen at UPS. 

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the world's biggest package courier and the Teamsters Union. 

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023. 

Negotiations will begin in the spring. 

A strike would affect nearly every household in America. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 6:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.