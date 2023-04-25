Woman shot in head in Lansdowne, Delaware County: police

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head during an attempted murder-suicide in Lansdowne, Delaware County, police said. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. near Plumstead and Shadeland Avenues.

According to Lansdowne Police Chief Kenneth Rutherford, a man shot the woman in the head and then died by suicide.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and survived, Rutherford said. There's no word on her condition.

Police said the man and woman lived together.