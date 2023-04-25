Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in head in Lansdowne, Delaware County: police

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 24, 2023 (PM)
Digital Brief: April 24, 2023 (PM) 01:44

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head during an attempted murder-suicide in Lansdowne, Delaware County, police said. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. near Plumstead and Shadeland Avenues.

According to Lansdowne Police Chief Kenneth Rutherford, a man shot the woman in the head and then died by suicide.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and survived, Rutherford said. There's no word on her condition.

Police said the man and woman lived together.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.