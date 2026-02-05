Fire at Lansdale, Pennsylvania apartments closes school; no injuries reported

A fire in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, led to several evacuations on Thursday morning, but thankfully, no one was hurt, officials said.

Montgomery County dispatchers said firefighters arrived to an apartment building in the Oakwood Gardens complex, at East Main Street and Woodland Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building and got to work evacuating residents. Lansdale Catholic High School said some residents of the building were brought there after being evacuated.

"Please keep our neighbors in your prayers," the school, part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said on social media.

The blaze was brought under control shortly after 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

Lansdale Catholic said on social media that students would learn virtually on Thursday, due to the school building being used as a shelter.