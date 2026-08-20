3 men wanted for stealing Lamborghini, Porsche from Old City parking garage, Philadelphia police say

Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of luxury cars early Thursday morning from a parking facility in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, police say.

Authorities say officers responded to a reported robbery at the 300 block of Race Street just before 4:30 a.m.

An employee told police he was inside the parking booth when two masked men dressed in all black and wearing gloves approached the window and struck it with handguns. A third man was reportedly inside a dark-colored vehicle parked near the booth.

One of the suspects used a window punch tool to crack the booth window before kicking it in, police say.

The employee opened the door and one of the suspects pointed a black semiautomatic gun at him. The suspects then took two sets of keys from inside the booth and fled the parking lot.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving the area in an orange or yellow Lamborghini, a dark gray Porsche and another dark-colored vehicle.

The employee sustained lacerations to his left lower leg from broken glass. He was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital by medics, where he was treated for his injuries.

The robbery is still under investigation.