NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend looks relatively quiet throughout the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather across the Delaware Valley will remain pleasant as high pressure sits in control through Saturday. Many people will hit the roads for the long holiday weekend.

Good news is the weather is looking relatively quiet through at least Sunday afternoon.

The weekend features the return of the 90s coupled with steamy conditions.

On Saturday we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with an uptick in humidity.

For Made in America ticket holders, the weather promises to stay dry, hot and humid. By Sunday evening, a weakening cold front approaches the area and this will trigger a few spotty late-day showers or thunderstorms.

The chance for spotty afternoon storms continues Monday.

As of now, neither day looks like a washout, however, the chance for rain is certainly there.

If you're heading down the shore, spotty shower chances will also materialize Sunday and Monday, otherwise, look for partly to mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures.

The ocean water temperature remains warm in the low 80s.