Nice Labor Day weekend continues in Philadelphia region Sunday. Here's the weather forecast.

A very nice extended holiday weekend in the Philadelphia region continues into Sunday, although a few spots near and around the Jersey Shore may see a spotty shower or sprinkle.

Winds will generally be out of the north, and they will usher in cooler and less humid air as high pressure settles over the region.

Expect some fair weather clouds and mixed skies for most areas.

If you have been sick of the heat and humidity, temperatures over the remaining weekend will be a welcome treat in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Speaking of heat and humidity, from the Rockies to the Carolinas, highs will still be in the 90s and triple digits, with a feels-like temperature in the triple digits.

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NEXT big weather changes

Why would you want a change? Isn't a great three-day weekend enough of a change? Let's not get greedy now. Remember Memorial Day weekend when it was chilly, cloudy and wet?

Looking past the holiday, the workweek will also be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies, and in the 80s each day with little or no chance of rain.

Basically, no major weather is headed our way the next seven days.

Remember, it's still summer for another 17 days. The autumnal equinox (fancy name for fall) does not arrive until Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8:05 p.m.

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Tracking Hurricane Lowell

As of Saturday morning, Lowell was 600 miles south of the Hawaiian Islands and expected to once again strengthen to a Category 5 storm with winds over 155 mph.

Lowell will make a turn to the north and pass just west of the islands Sunday and Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm with 130-145 mph winds.

High surf and up to 10 inches of rain are possible on parts of the Big Island and Kauai.

Lowell will be closely monitored for any change in track as it brings back memories Hurricane Iniki, the most powerful storm to ever hit the Hawaiian Islands.

Iniki struck the south shore of Kauai on Sept. 11, 1992. It was a Category 4 hurricane with winds to 145 mph. It did catastrophic damage to the island and many buildings were destroyed. Three people were killed and the estimated cost was $3.2 billion.

Two other hurricanes in the Pacific basin, Marie and Karina, are both expected to stay as sea and eventually dissipate.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Sunday: Shore shower. High 80, Low 66

Monday: Sunny Labor Day. High 81, Low 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 83, Low 61

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 66

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 76

Friday: Mixed skies. High 79, Low 67

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 82, Low 59

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