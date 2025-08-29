Crowds rush to the beaches in Cape May County to kick off Labor Day weekend at the shore

Crowds of people on the beach in Sea Isle City to kick off Labor Day weekend at the shore

Hauling a cart filled with beach chairs, towels, and umbrellas, Rich Muller and his family joined the crowds of people on the beach in Sea Isle City to kick off Labor Day weekend.

"Soaking everything up with the sun, last weekend before the summer is over. Enjoying it with family and friends," said Muller, who is from Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Inside the Boardwalk Casino, some families took a break from the sun by shooting hoops and playing arcade games. Landon Rosseland says he's trying to squeeze in every minute of fun before starting school on Tuesday.

"It's just fun sitting at the beach, swimming and playing games all day," Rosseland said.

"Sea Isle is our favorite. My dad has a house in Somers Point and Sea Isle, nothing compares to it, so we always find ourselves coming back here," said Jenna Breza.

In Strathmere, Michael Driscoll brought his dogs Dakota and Kody to enjoy a beautiful beach day. At the beginning of the week, CBS News Philadelphia showed the steep cliffs and severe erosion from Hurricane Erin. At least a dozen beach ramps were closed, but Upper Township Public Works worked around the clock to get them back open in time for Labor Day weekend.

"It's great because it makes the access a little better where you park. It's a little quicker access than just having one, so, definitely helps. I'm glad they were able to do that," Driscoll said.

Summer may have flown by, but back in Sea Isle, the city has a number of events planned this weekend, which include the Eagles Super Bowl bus rolling into Excursion Park Saturday afternoon from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

"There's going to be the Lombardi Trophy on board, which people will be able to photograph and they roll into town, and I was also told there will be some giveaways and we are hoping a celebrity pop-up or two," said Katherine Custer, Director of Community Services for the city.

Sea Isle is also hosting its final Concert Under The Stars Saturday night with a Taylor Swift tribute, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Excursion Park.

On Monday, the annual Pose for Peace yoga class will take place at 7:30 a.m. on JFK Beach.