Thousands pack beach, boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, for Labor Day weekend

Thousands of people packed the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, for Labor Day weekend.

Families on Saturday made sure to spend time together and squeeze as much out of summer as they could.

"It's a beautiful day, even though it's cloudy; the sun is trying to peek, but we are making the best of it," said Annette Mullen, who was visiting from Philadelphia.

While many people were visiting because of the holiday weekend, some were also at the shore to mark a different occasion.

Philly native Amber Cardullo now lives in Los Angeles but is back at the shore to celebrate her bachelorette party. The huge Eagles fan even had a Philly-themed bridal shower.

"I come back to the Jersey Shore every summer even though I live by the beach in Los Angeles," she said. "I'm not getting married on the East Coast, and so I wanted to have something special about the East Coast represented during my season of marriage."

A day at the beach was also bittersweet. For some, it was one of the last trips as a family before the school year gets into full swing.

"It just flew by so fast, kind of want to enjoy the day while we have it," said Carla Trignani, who is from Philadelphia.

And many of the people CBS News Philadelphia spoke with said this weekend is also about trying to make the most of what's left of summer. They said being at the beach did not disappoint.

"I love all the rides, the water park, the beach and the food places like Manco & Manco right there," Charlie Campbell said. "It's just also a great time."