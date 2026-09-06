Labor Day weather in Philadelphia region will feature sunny skies, low humidity. Here's the forecast.

Labor Day will continue the beautiful weather we had Sunday, with even more sunshine, light wind and comfortable temperatures in the Philadelphia region.

Slowly, we'll start to see the temperatures warm up, along with the humidity rising a bit toward Wednesday.

By Thursday, we're on the cusp of another front that will cool us off by the end of the week. With that, we'll see a few showers and even a few storms Thursday night.

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By Friday, we're back to sunshine.

Fall begins in 16 days at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Winter is just 106 days away on Monday, Dec. 21 at 3:50 p.m, and summer 2027 doesn't start for another 288 days!

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Tracking Hurricane Lowell

As of Sunday evening, Lowell is a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. It will pass just west of the islands Monday.

High surf and up to 10 inches of rain are possible on parts of the Big Island and Kauai.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Monday: Sunny skies for Labor Day. High 82, Low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 66

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 87, Low 75

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 67

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High 82, Low 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 67

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Hourly Forecast

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