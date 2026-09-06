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Labor Day weather in Philadelphia region will feature sunny skies, low humidity. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Labor Day will continue the beautiful weather we had Sunday, with even more sunshine, light wind and comfortable temperatures in the Philadelphia region.

Slowly, we'll start to see the temperatures warm up, along with the humidity rising a bit toward Wednesday. 

By Thursday, we're on the cusp of another front that will cool us off by the end of the week. With that, we'll see a few showers and even a few storms Thursday night.

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CBS News Philadelphia

By Friday, we're back to sunshine.

Fall begins in 16 days at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Winter is just 106 days away on Monday, Dec. 21 at 3:50 p.m, and summer 2027 doesn't start for another 288 days!

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CBS News Philadelphia

Tracking Hurricane Lowell

As of Sunday evening, Lowell is a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. It will pass just west of the islands Monday.

High surf and up to 10 inches of rain are possible on parts of the Big Island and Kauai.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny skies for Labor Day. High 82, Low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 88, Low 66

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 87, Low 75

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 67

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High 82, Low 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 67

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Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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