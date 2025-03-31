After Temple gymnast Kyrstin Johnson's routine went viral, her journey to success continues to inspire fans

Temple gymnast Kyrstin Johnson's inspiring story started long before her floor routine went viral

In January, Temple University gymnast Kyrstin Johnson's floor routine to Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" went viral on social media. But the sophomore is inspiring others with more than just her incredible moves on the mat.

Johnson said people come to see her perform simply for the routine. With it, she's able to show the world who she is.

"I am able to show my personality and have fun and just take it in the moment," Johnson said of her performances.

Johnson started competing in gymnastics at 10 years old. She says she's considered a late starter.

Far from being discouraged, the young gymnast made strides in other ways. She earned a full ride to Talladega College in Alabama, one of just two historically Black colleges with a gymnastics program.

"I never had that experience with girls that look like me on the team," Johnson said. "I had an African American coach that was female. I could relate to her."

Johnson made history as the first and only HBCU gymnast to win a national vault title. She's a vault champion and four-time All-American, but her historic year was met with a heartbreaking end after the university cut gymnastics due to funding.

"I had to make a big decision in a short amount of time," Johnson said.

Johnson left her scholarship behind, moved to Philadelphia and walked on to a new team at Temple.

"Why let someone take something from me when I can continue somewhere else?" Johnson said.

Johnson's transition to join the Owls wasn't easy. She said she experienced some culture shock but was welcomed with a lot of support.

Johnson's future is bright. She's looking forward to continuing to grow with her team, but professionally, she aspires to be a veterinarian.