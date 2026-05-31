Central Berks Police plan procession, ask community to wear blue to honor Officer Kristen Yeager

A planned procession on Monday will honor Central Berks Police Officer Kristen Yeager, who died while driving to a call on Friday.

The procession from Reading Hospital to Lutz Funeral Home in Mount Penn Borough is set to begin at 8 a.m., the police department said on Facebook.

The procession will travel along Penn Avenue to Route 422 East, exit at Mount Penn, travel north on East Neversink Road, head west on Perkiomen Avenue, then continue on Howard Boulevard to 22nd Street before getting back onto Perkiomen Avenue to the destination.

The funeral home is located at 2100 Perkiomen Avenue.

Police said people who don't join the procession can show support by lining the route with fire departments and emergency service agencies.

The police department is asking residents and businesses along Route 422 and Perkiomen Avenue to turn lights blue, display blue ribbons and wear blue Monday morning.

Yeager died after a single-car crash in Earl Township Friday night, officials said. Police said Saturday there is a memorial for her in their parking lot at 2147 Perkiomen Avenue.