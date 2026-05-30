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Central Berks police officer Kristen Yeager killed in crash in Earl Township, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A Berks County, Pennsylvania, police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, according to police.

Officer Kristen Yeager of the Central Berks Regional Police Department was en route to a call in her patrol vehicle when she crashed near the intersection of Manatawny Road and Shoemaker Road in Earl Township.

Yeager was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

earl-township-crash-officer-kristen-yeager.jpg
Central Berks Regional Police Department

Central Berks police said Yeager "served our community with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication. She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own."

"Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten," the department said in a statement.

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