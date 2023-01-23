Watch CBS News
Local News

Krasner cautious despite lower homicide rate than last year

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia homicide rate down from this time last year
Philadelphia homicide rate down from this time last year 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The homicide rate in the city of Philadelphia is down from this time last year

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 23 homicides. Last year, that number was 36.

During a press conference on Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner commented on the number.

"Certainly the news is better than if it were going up," he said, "and it should make us hopeful. But on the other hand, there is nothing to celebrate about having a homicide every day in the city of Philadelphia."

Krasner cautioned this is very early in the year.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.