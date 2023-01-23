Krasner cautious despite lower homicide rate than last year

Philadelphia homicide rate down from this time last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The homicide rate in the city of Philadelphia is down from this time last year.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 23 homicides. Last year, that number was 36.

During a press conference on Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner commented on the number.

"Certainly the news is better than if it were going up," he said, "and it should make us hopeful. But on the other hand, there is nothing to celebrate about having a homicide every day in the city of Philadelphia."

Krasner cautioned this is very early in the year.