Behind-the-scenes look at Philadelphia-area company that designs public safety vehicles for police

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police officers rely on their cars for many things, from patrolling their beats to chasing down suspects. But building police cars to withstand the rigors of the job is no small task.

KML Transport LLC in Aston said it contracts with most law enforcement agencies in Delaware County to design their fleet.

A fully built car, complete with lights, sirens, cages, computers, license plate readers and bulletproof doors, takes about 40 to 60 hours of labor, according to general manager Scott Price.

"Ultimately, the most important thing is that those emergency responders on scene are safe, stay safe and go home," Scott Price said.

The company, founded in 2019, specializes in installing all the equipment essential for officers to do their jobs. Police often spend many long hours behind the wheel.

"Every vehicle gets a KML signature car seat and that's designed so the car seat will withhold wear and tear of officers coming in and out of the car every day," sKML Transport, LLC partner-treasurer, Jack Lippart, said.

KML also works with federal law enforcement agencies, fire departments and tow companies.

Senior technician Aldan Price, who spent several hours Wednesday building a prisoner transport van, said he takes pride in his work.

"It's nice seeing the finished product out on the road doing what we designed it to do," Price said.