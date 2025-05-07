Watch CBS News
Crime

New Jersey man charged in connection with woman found shot to death in city park, prosecutor say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man from Cape May County faces many charges in connection with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in a park in South Jersey in November 2024, the Cumberland County prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

Kirk Williams, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was charged with purposeful and knowing murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon and tampering with evidence, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in the release.

Teaoshia Still, 36, was found dead in Millville on Nov. 9, 2024, with gunshot wounds.

Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office led an investigation together into Still's death.

The release said Still met up with Williams in the park on Nov. 9 to give some of his belongings, where he then shot her, the state alleges. The state also alleged that Williams had some of Still's personal belongings after the fatal shooting.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion on Wednesday to hold Williams pending trial. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.