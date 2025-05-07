New Jersey man charged in connection with woman found shot to death in city park, prosecutor say

A man from Cape May County faces many charges in connection with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in a park in South Jersey in November 2024, the Cumberland County prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

Kirk Williams, 30, of Wildwood Crest, was charged with purposeful and knowing murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon and tampering with evidence, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in the release.

Teaoshia Still, 36, was found dead in Millville on Nov. 9, 2024, with gunshot wounds.

Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office led an investigation together into Still's death.

The release said Still met up with Williams in the park on Nov. 9 to give some of his belongings, where he then shot her, the state alleges. The state also alleged that Williams had some of Still's personal belongings after the fatal shooting.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion on Wednesday to hold Williams pending trial. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.