11-year-old defending their mother shoots and kills man in Southwest Philadelphia, sources say

A child shot and killed a man who was fighting with the child's mother inside a Southwest Philadelphia home Thursday night, according to police sources.

Police were called out to the 1100 block of South Peach Street in Kingsessing around 11:30 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the face.

The man was visiting his girlfriend's home when police say an argument broke out between the two of them and may have turned physical.

CBS News Philadelphia

Then the child, who sources say is 11 years old, grabbed a handgun and shot their mother's boyfriend.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene just before midnight.

Investigators on the scene found the man's car double-parked in front of the home. The Tesla vehicle is being held by police and detectives are looking through surveillance cameras for footage that might help with the investigation.

The child lives at the home with their mother, and the gun used in the shooting was registered to their mother, according to police.