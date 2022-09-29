Watch CBS News
2 teenagers shot outside mini-mart in Kingsessing: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around  5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.

The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:32 PM

First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:32 PM

