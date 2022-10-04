Watch CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A road is closed in Delaware County after a trailer truck got stuck under a bridge, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station.

King of Prussia Road is closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads.

The accident also impacts access to Radnor Elementary, Radnor High School and Archbishop Carroll High School. Police say the school district has been notified.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:55 AM

