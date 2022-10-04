Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A road is closed in Delaware County after a trailer truck got stuck under a bridge, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station.

ROAD CLOSURE - BRIDGE STRIKE



King of Prussia Road is CLOSED between N. Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road following a bridge strike.



For those arriving at Radnor Elementary, Radnor High School and Archbishop Carroll, the District has been notified. pic.twitter.com/9NHVOUvOiB — RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) October 4, 2022

The accident also impacts access to Radnor Elementary, Radnor High School and Archbishop Carroll High School. Police say the school district has been notified.