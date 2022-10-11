Gunman caught on camera firing shots that killed bystander: Norristown police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in Norristown was caught on camera. Now, police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.

Police say the gunman in the video fired at least eight shots in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Friday.

47-year-old Anthony Vitelli was hit in the chest and killed.

Investigators do not believe he was the intended target.

They say the suspect was aiming toward a group of people on a nearby corner.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in this case.