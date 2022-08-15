Watch CBS News
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.

Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.

Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.

Police say Gunter was not the intended target.

