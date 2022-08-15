Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

Woman arrested for shooting outside North Philadelphia store

Woman arrested for shooting outside North Philadelphia store

Woman arrested for shooting outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.

Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.

Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.

Police say Gunter was not the intended target.