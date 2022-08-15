Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.
Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.
Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.
Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
