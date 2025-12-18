Man charged with beating 2-year-old girl to death in Philadelphia, DA says

One person is charged with murder and two others face other charges after a 2-year-old child died in Philadelphia last week, according to police.

Philadelphia police received a call about an unresponsive child inside a home on the 2100 block of South Beechwood Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. The girl, who has been identified as Key'Monnie Bean, was on the floor. An officer put the girl on a bed and performed CPR until medics arrived, police said. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m.

Three people have been charged in connection with Key'Monnie's death, according to police.

Sean Hernandez, who police say is also known as Raafi Gorham, was arrested on Dec. 17 and is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, possessing an instrument of a crime and reckless endangerment. Hernandez, 21, lives on the 2100 block of South Beechwood Street.

In a press conference Thursday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Hernandez is accused of beating and killing Key'Monnie. He is being held without bail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5. Hernandez is on probation for charges in Bucks County, an official said.

"This is a brutal beating that, by all indications, caused the death of this child. The beating came from the mother's boyfriend," said Krasner, who was visibly upset while speaking to the press. Hernandez is not the child's father, Krasner said.

"We should be outraged at what happened to this two-year-old," Krasner said during the press conference.

Police who responded to the scene found Key'Monnie had "extensive bruising," Ashley Toczylowski, assistant district attorney, said. Officials are waiting for a final report from the medical examiner, but her death has been ruled a homicide, Toczylowski said.

Alycia McNeill, 20, is charged with obstruction of justice and giving false information to police. Anthony Lowrie, 21, is charged with obstruction of justice, giving false information and providing false identification to law enforcement.

McNeill and Lowrie are friends of Hernandez and the child's mother, Toczylowski said.

Key'Monnie's mother was in the home at the time of the incident but has not been charged, Toczylowski said.