Police in Pennsylvania warn residents about emerging auto theft trend, key fob cloning
Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are warning the public about a new car theft trend that relies on technology and doesn't necessarily involve forced entry.
The trend is called key fob cloning, or car hacking, according to Warrington Township police. Now that many newer vehicles utilize keyless entry and key fobs, car thieves have taken to technology for help.
Criminals have begun purchasing devices that can connect to a vehicle's computer, enabling them to create their own key fobs. Once the key fob is made, thieves can quickly and quietly steal a vehicle.
After sounding the car alarm about this new auto theft trend, Warrington Township police provided a list of safety tips for community members to ensure their vehicles are safe.
Protecting your car from auto theft
- Always lock your car and take the key with you – simple enough?
- Try using a steering wheel lock or sounding your car alarm. Just seeing the steering wheel lock could be enough to send a criminal moving on to the next vehicle.
Protecting your car from key fob cloning
- Like before, take your key fob with you.
- Don't leave the fob in easily visible areas in the car, like near the front door or windows. This gives criminals easy access to interfere with the device's signal.
- Try storing the key fob in a Faraday pouch at night or whenever it's not in use. This type of pouch blocks electromagnetic fields, making your key fob, signal, or anything else inside the bag inaccessible.
- If you drive a luxury vehicle, own a type of car that's often stolen, park in public places, or park on the street overnight, try opting for an On-Board Diagnostics lock, which can prevent a thief from stealing a car even if they break into the vehicle. This kind of lock encloses the OBD port, which allows access to a vehicle's electronic systems and is typically found underneath the dashboard, and prevents any devices from being inserted without unlocking the cap of the box first.