Police in Pennsylvania warn residents about emerging auto theft trend, key fob cloning

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are warning the public about a new car theft trend that relies on technology and doesn't necessarily involve forced entry.

The trend is called key fob cloning, or car hacking, according to Warrington Township police. Now that many newer vehicles utilize keyless entry and key fobs, car thieves have taken to technology for help.

Criminals have begun purchasing devices that can connect to a vehicle's computer, enabling them to create their own key fobs. Once the key fob is made, thieves can quickly and quietly steal a vehicle.

After sounding the car alarm about this new auto theft trend, Warrington Township police provided a list of safety tips for community members to ensure their vehicles are safe.

Protecting your car from auto theft

Always lock your car and take the key with you – simple enough?

Try using a steering wheel lock or sounding your car alarm. Just seeing the steering wheel lock could be enough to send a criminal moving on to the next vehicle.

Protecting your car from key fob cloning