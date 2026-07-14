Pennsylvania man who brought gun to "No Kings" rally sentenced to 3 years in prison for explosives

A Pennsylvania man who brought a gun and other weapons to a rally in West Chester last year has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars.

A federal judge sentenced Kevin Krebs, 32, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possessing unregistered explosive devices, officials announced Tuesday.

Krebs was arrested on June 14, 2025, in the area of North High Street in West Chester, near a "No Kings" protest against President Trump's deportation policies and other actions by his administration.

Police arrested Krebs with a fully loaded concealed Sig Sauer P320 handgun under a yellow raincoat, an M9 bayonet, a pocket knife, pepper spray, a ski mask and gloves. Court documents showed police also found an AR-15-style rifle on the floor of Kreb's SUV. Investigators said Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.

Investigators found over a dozen improvised explosive devices, including pipe bombs, at his home on Conestoga Road days after his arrest.

Krebs pleaded guilty to the federal charges in December.

A state case against Krebs is still pending.