Danielle Outlaw releases farewell message ahead of final day leading Philadelphia Police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw's last day on the job.

Outlaw is resigning to become the deputy chief security officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Outlaw was the first Black woman to run the department.

"Philadelphia, you will hold a special place in my heart," Outlaw said in the video. "Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as your police commissioner. It's been an incredible journey, and I am forever grateful. God bless you all, God bless the Philadelphia Police Department, and God bless the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection."

Her resignation comes just a few months before Mayor Jim Kenney's tenure is also coming to an end.

First Deputy John Stanford Jr. will serve as interim police commissioner.

A Farewell Message from Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw by Philadelphia Police Community and Partnerships on YouTube
First published on September 22, 2023 / 12:09 PM

