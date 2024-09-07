Multiple people shot along highway in Kentucky; suspect at large, authorities say

9/7: CBS Weekend News 9/7: CBS Weekend News 20:13

A manhunt is underway early Sunday as police searched for a gunman in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky who is believed to have shot and injured seven people near Interstate 75.

The shooting on Saturday happened around 7 p.m. local time. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that "numerous people were shot" near the highway.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, a spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, said when troopers arrived at the scene in London, a small city of about 8,000 located about 75 miles south of Lexington, they found numerous vehicles on the side of the highway at Exit 49.

"When our first two units got to the scene there, they said it was a madhouse: people on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out, nine vehicles shot. Can you imagine that? Just chaotic," Acciardo said Sunday during a news conference.

This image released by the Mount Vernon Fire Department shows traffic stopped during an active shooting on Interstate 75 north of London, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Camden Mink/Mount Vernon Fire Department via AP

Five people were shot and all were in stable condition early Sunday, although some of the victims had "very serious" injuries, including one person who was shot in the face, Acciardo said.

A spokesperson for the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington told CBS News that it had received at least two patients from the incident so far.

Authorities believe there was only one shooter and Acciardo said they do not believe the shooting was sparked by road rage.

Joseph A. Couch, a person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting along a highway near London, Kentucky, on Sept. 7, 2024. Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said it was searching for a person of interest in the shooting, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch. He was described as a White man, about 5-foot-10 and weighing 154 pounds. A photo of Couch was also released.

Acciardo cautioned that authorities "have not determined that this is the individual that fired the weapon."

Trooper Scottie Pennington, a Kentucky State Police spokesperson, urged Laurel County residents in the area to remain inside.

In a video update on Facebook late Saturday night, London Mayor Randall Weddle tried to calm fears as the search continued for the gunman. He urged residents to call 911 if they hear or see anything suspicious near their homes.

"We're asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It's important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County," Weddle said.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to assist state and local police with a "critical incident" near I-75, the agency said.

No further details on the incident were immediately provided

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on social media. "Please pray for everyone involved."