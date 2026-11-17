A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, according to police.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.