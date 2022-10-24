Watch CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday for an announcement about homelessness in Philadelphia.
  • Date: Oct. 24, 2022
  • Time: 10:00 a.m.
  • Location: City Hall, Philadelphia, PA
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
October 24, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

