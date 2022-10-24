Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday for an announcement about homelessness in Philadelphia.
- Date: Oct. 24, 2022
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: City Hall, Philadelphia, PA
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
