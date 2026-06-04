Ex-bouncer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2022 killing outside Tabu in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia jury found a former bouncer who punched a man outside of a Gayborhood bar in 2022, leading to the man's death, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Kenneth Frye was convicted Wednesday in connection with Eric Pope's death, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Fyre punched Pope in the face shortly after the victim was escorted out of Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar at South 12th and Manning streets for being intoxicated shortly before 1 a.m. on April 26, 2022.

Pope was knocked unconscious and fell backwards, hitting his head on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died days later because of blunt impact injuries to his head.

Fyre was employed by Mainline Private Security at the time.

"We acknowledge the harm that this act caused the Philadelphia LGBTQIA+ community," Kelly Burkhardt, the DAO's LGBTQIA+ liaison and victim wellness coordinator, said in a statement. "This conviction is a vital step towards healing and sends a message that violence against the community will not be tolerated."

Prosecutors said witnesses' testimony and surveillance video were used to convict Fyre.

Frye is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.