Actor Kelsey Grammer leads Atlantic City Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade as grand marshal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Is that Santa driving down South Carolina Avenue in a red Cadillac? No, wait, even better -- it's Kelsey Grammer!

Grammer spent the weekend at Atlantic City's annual pop-up, the Tinseltown Holiday Experience to get our local community in the holiday spirit the first weekend in December.

The "Frasier" star was this year's grand marshal for the Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade to kick off the holiday festivities. The parade featured Mayor Marty Small Sr. and performers from local schools including marching bands.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade kicked off at Pop Lloyd Stadium and ended on South Carolina Avenue.

Following the holiday parade, people looking to keep the party going could jingle on over to the Noyes Holiday Market & Gingerbread Village.

An event guide and itinerary for the monthlong holiday wonderland can be found on the Tinseltown Holiday Experience's website.

