Kelly Drive to be closed nightly in Philadelphia for nearly entire month of August

If you're a frequent driver on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, get ready for nightly closures for most of the month of August as milling and paving work gets underway.

PennDOT will be closing the road in sections beginning Aug. 4 through Aug. 29. Each night, a portion of Kelly Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One section is between Ridge Avenue and Fountain Green Drive. When this section is closed, drivers will be detoured to Ridge Avenue, 33rd Street, Diamond Drive and Fountain Green Drive.

The other section is between Reservoir Drive and 25th Street. When this section is closed, drivers will be detoured to Reservoir Drive/Strawberry Mansion Drive, Diamond Drive, 33rd Street, Girard Avenue, 29th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and 25th Street.

The work being performed is weather-dependent. Anyone driving on Kelly Drive near the work areas should allow extra time, because this will likely cause traffic backups and delays.