Man wanted for the shooting of a 13-year-old during a fight in Southwest Philadelphia arrested, U.S. Marshals say

A man wanted for the shooting of a 13-year-old during a fight with another child last week in Southwest Philadelphia has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service of Eastern Pennsylvania said on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Marshals said 43-year-old Keith Holmes was arrested in the unit block of North 63rd Street in the Overbrook section of West Philly after investigators determined he was hiding with a family member.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, investigators from the task force surrounded the apartment and, while knocking and announcing, the Marshals said Holmes left the apartment with his hands in the air and surrendered. He was taken to the Philadelphia Police Headquarters for processing, Marshals said in the release.

Holmes was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and weapon possession in connection with a shooting on April 10 on the 2000 block of South 57th Street in Kingsessing.

The 13-year-old was shot multiple times after a dispute over concrete that was recently poured, Marshals said in the release.

The teen was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was listed in stable condition.

Last week, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Michael Gormley said Holmes, a family member of a child the 13-year-old was fighting, left the scene after the incident.

"There is no excuse for violent crimes that occur against children. Those who commit these crimes must be held fully accountable and the Marshals Service will ensure justice is without delay," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy for the Marshals Fugitive Task Force.