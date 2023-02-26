Fire in West Philadelphia leaves one woman dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly fire broke out overnight at a home in West Philadelphia. Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North 49th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

One 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m. as a result of the fire that started in her room inside the Square, an age-restricted rental community on the Kearsley campus.

Fire officials say the fire was out when they arrived. They add if it weren't for the sprinkler, the fire could have spread easily.

Fire officials tell CBS Philadelphia the fire was contained to one room. No other residents were displaced at the time.

"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the deceased's family members and loved ones," Jennifer Sciarra, property manager at Kearsley Square, said.

As for the start of the fire, that's still under investigation. The woman has yet to be identified.

An earlier version of this story stated the fire broke out in the Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Kearsley Square and Kearsley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center are separate entities. The fire broke out in Kearsley Square.