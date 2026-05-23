Group of kayakers, including 10 teens, rescued from New Jersey river after becoming stranded

More than a dozen kayakers were rescued from the water after being stranded along the Batsto River in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest Saturday, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.

Emergency crews responded after 6:00 p.m. to a report of a group of kayakers who were unable to continue their path along the river. The group included 10 teenagers, ages 14 to 17, and four adults.

State park police, the Forest Fire Service and other local agencies assisted in bringing the group safely from the river.

At least two teens were evaluated for possible hypothermia due to rainy conditions. No life-threatening injuries were reported.