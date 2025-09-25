Watch CBS News
Local News

"The Office" alum Kate Flannery to be inducted into Delaware County high school's hall of fame

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia apparel shop Phillygoat sends "God Loves Villanova" shirt to Pope Leo | Digital Brief
Philadelphia apparel shop Phillygoat sends "God Loves Villanova" shirt to Pope Leo | Digital Brief 03:02

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, native Kate Flannery will be honored this weekend along with several other alums from the Philly-area Catholic school where she graduated in 1982.

Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the American run of "The Office" from 2005-2013, is being inducted into the Archbishop John Carroll High School Hall of Fame.

In the Hall's Class of 2025, Flannery will be inducted along with the 2000 Philadelphia Catholic League Championship football team and fellow actor Maria Bello, who played Jack Sloane on 73 episodes of "NCIS". Martin Inglesby, a former Notre Dame basketball point guard and current University of Delaware men's basketball coach, is also being inducted.

Flannery also competed in Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" and was in a Season 11 episode of "The Masked Singer".

This summer, she toured with "Glee" alum Jane Lynch for "The Trouble with Angels," a mixed cabaret and standup act. She's also joining Lynch on the "A Swingin' Little Christmas" tour, which will be at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on Dec. 2.

You can learn more about other alums being inducted this year on the Archbishop Carroll alumni Instagram page.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue