"The Office" alum Kate Flannery to be inducted into Delaware County high school's hall of fame

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, native Kate Flannery will be honored this weekend along with several other alums from the Philly-area Catholic school where she graduated in 1982.

Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the American run of "The Office" from 2005-2013, is being inducted into the Archbishop John Carroll High School Hall of Fame.

In the Hall's Class of 2025, Flannery will be inducted along with the 2000 Philadelphia Catholic League Championship football team and fellow actor Maria Bello, who played Jack Sloane on 73 episodes of "NCIS". Martin Inglesby, a former Notre Dame basketball point guard and current University of Delaware men's basketball coach, is also being inducted.

Flannery also competed in Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" and was in a Season 11 episode of "The Masked Singer".

This summer, she toured with "Glee" alum Jane Lynch for "The Trouble with Angels," a mixed cabaret and standup act. She's also joining Lynch on the "A Swingin' Little Christmas" tour, which will be at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on Dec. 2.

You can learn more about other alums being inducted this year on the Archbishop Carroll alumni Instagram page.