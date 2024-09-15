Harris campaign kicks off Pennsylvania leg of Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With just 51 days until the presidential election, the Harris-Walz campaign's Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour stopped in Philadelphia on Sunday, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro making an appearance to rally support.

Shapiro addressed a room of dozens of supporters at the Independence Visitors Center, noting the difference between Harris' campaign and former President Donald Trump's.

"The most clear contrast is on the issue of freedom," Shapiro told the crowd, referencing Harris' stance on reproductive rights. Harris has vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, while Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark case.

"It should be up to you when you want to start a family or whether you want to grow a family. It shouldn't be up to Donald Trump," Shapiro said.

The event marked the first stop in Pennsylvania on the Harris campaign's bus tour focused on reproductive rights, which has already visited five other states. The bus tour will feature speakers in each city, including Hadley Duvall, a sexual assault survivor who became pregnant by her stepfather at age 12. She shared how having the option to get an abortion allowed her to regain control over her future.

"Knowing that I had an option to determine what was in my future was the only thing that kept me fighting," Duvall said.

Supporters in attendance said they were concerned about other women in Duvall's situation not having an option.

"Young women have to be afraid that they cannot take care of themselves if they're assaulted. Why?" Beverly Caplan-Freeman said.

Dennis Hannan showed up in a bright pink suit.

"I have three daughters and I have one granddaughter," Hannan said, showing his support for the women's movement by wearing pink. "I'm a father, I'm a brother, I'm a husband, and I think it's important to not have women's rights taken away."

During last Tuesday's debate, Trump stated he would not sign a nationwide abortion ban, but declined to say whether he would veto such a bill if it passed Congress.

The Harris campaign bus will continue to make stops in Philadelphia and Montgomery County on Monday before heading to Allentown and Scranton on Tuesday.