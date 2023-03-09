Man charged for shooting mother, daughter in Northeast Philly pizza shop: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been charged for allegedly shooting a mother and daughter inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Kaleb Bridges, 19, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery and other offenses for the shooting that injured a mother and daughter at Mayfair Pizza on Frankford Avenue Wednesday night.

The District Attorney's office said Bridges entered the shop while armed and disguised with a face mask and hood to announce a robbery.

Bridges allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman and ordered her to fill a bag with money from the cash register.

The DA's office said as Bridges was walking away with the store's cash, the woman's fingers apparently got caught in the bag, which led to Bridges firing his gun, striking the 34-year-old daughter in the shoulder.

The 34-year-old's father and another employee came from the rear of the store and attempted to restrain Bridges, along with the 66-year-old mother, the DA's office said.

But during that struggle, at least one additional shot was fired, which struck the 66-year-old mother in the stomach, according to officials.

Employees of the business were eventually able to restrain Bridges until Philadelphia police took him into custody.

The DA's office says a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered, and that Bridges is ineligible to legally own one due to his age.

The mother and daughter who were shot were placed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.