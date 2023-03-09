1 in custody, 2 women shot after armed robbery at Philadelphia pizza shop

One in custody, two injured after shooting inside pizza shop in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was taken into custody after a shooting injured a mother and daughter inside a pizza restaurant in the Holmesburg area of Northeast Philadelphia, police say. Officials arrived at Mayfair Pizza on Frankford Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

Police say a 19-year-old walked into the pizza shop and demanded money at gunpoint. During the robbery, investigators say that the 19-year-old fired three shots hitting a mother and daughter.



Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and a 66-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach. Both were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and they say both are in stable condition.

Police say the owner stepped in.

"The owner who is the husband and father of the females who were shot actually struggled with the 19-year-old perpetrator," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. And other employees and at least one or two other customers helped subdue the 19-year-old shooter until police arrived on location. Very very brave 19-year-old armed with a gun who just shot two employees."

Police were already en route when they for the first call for the robbery, so they got to the pizza shop quickly after the shooting occurred.

Police did recover the gun inside the store.