Just Between Friends consignment pop-up offers deals on strollers, kids' clothes and more in Philadelphia area

If you or a loved one is in the market for a new stroller or some children's clothing, a huge consignment sale in the Philadelphia area might have what you need.

The Just Between Friends pop-up event is back at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, starting Thursday and continuing through this weekend.

Billed as an opportunity to "save 50-90% on everything growing kids need," we saw everything from strollers and clothing to toys and trading cards up for massive discounts. It can't come at a better time, as the U.S. gets deeper into an affordability crisis and many Americans cite inflation and the cost of living among their top concerns in recent months.

Strollers on sale at the Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. CBS News Philadelphia

There are more than 1,800 local sellers and around 650,000 items on the sale floor, in Hall A of the expo center.

Last year, up to 15,000 shoppers walked the aisles looking for deals.

"Raising kids and providing for kids can be really expensive, and so giving yourself the permission to look around your house every six months or so and say, we have a lot of stuff that no longer serves us ... we're going to sell it," said Shayna Miller, a consigner and volunteer.

Tracy Panase, CEO of the Just Between Friends franchise system, said the items on the floor are inspected for quality and safety.

The pop-up runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's always good to save, and the kids are growing so quickly," said a mom who was shopping for sports jerseys and gear.