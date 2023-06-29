Wawa Welcome America 2023 guide: Road closures, fireworks, concerts, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fireworks, concerts and a good time. Another Fourth of July celebration is here, which means the Wawa Welcome America Festival is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's July 4th celebration in Philadelphia.
Who's headlining this year's concert?
Demi Lovato and Ludacris will headline this year's July 4 concert on the Parkway. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime will perform on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage before the headlining show from 4-6 p.m.
Organizers say gates open at 4 p.m. at Logan Circle at 20th Street.
When are the fireworks?
The July 4 tradition is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m., with guests invited to convene from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle at 8 p.m.
When is the parade?
The Salute To Independence Day Parade will begin at 2nd and Market Streets at 11 a.m. and will move west to City Hall and then North Broad Street. The parade will end at Arch and North Broad Streets.
What roads are closed?
Road closures begin in some parts of the city on Friday and will last through July 5. Here are the road closures to know about.
Friday, June 30
Both the northbound traffic and pedestrian sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus on Independence Mall.
Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
The Avenue of the Arts Block Party will shut down Broad Street between Lombard and Walnut Streets, Spruce Street between Watts and Broad Streets and Locust Street between 15th and Broad Streets from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Ben Franklin Parkway's inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval will be shut down effective 4 a.m. Saturday through about 10 p.m. July 5.
Sunday, July 2
Gospel on Independence will close the north side of Market Street and the pedestrian sidewalk between 5th and 6th Streets from 2p.m. to 9 p.m.
Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And 6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Celebration of Freedom ceremony will close 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets from 8 a.m. to noon.
Monday, July 3
Music on Independence featuring Vanessa Williams will close down Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Also, 6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
The Fourth of July will see the biggest impact on road closures in the city. Per the city, here are all of the closures on July 4.
Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall
- 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Salute To Independence Day Parade
- 2nd Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Market Street between 3rd to Front Streets from 6 a.m.to 1 p.m.
- Front Street between Dock to Market Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Chestnut Street between 2nd and Front Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade:
- 3rd Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 4th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 6th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 7th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 8th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 9th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 10th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 11th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- 12th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets
- JFK Blvd. between Market and 15th Streets
- North Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street
- South Penn Square from South Broad to East Market Streets
- East Market from Front Street to City Hall
- 12th Street between Vine and Market Streets
- 13th Street between Vine and Market Streets
- Arch Street between 12th and Broad Streets
Road closures for July 4th concerts, fireworks
Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed:
- 1900 Race Street
- 1800-1900 Vine Street
- I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street
- I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street
- I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street
- Spring Garden Tunnel
- Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry Streets
Beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday until about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)
- Eakins Oval (all lanes)
- Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)
- Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive
- 2000-2100 Winter Street
- MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
- 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval
From 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday:
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
From 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday:
- All roads from Arch to Spring Garden Streets, 18th to 22nd Streets (local access maintained for residents)
- All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd to Corinthian Streets (local access maintained for residents)
- 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch and Spring Garden Streets will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety
- 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety
From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday:
- Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
- Lemon Hill Drive
- Sedgley Drive
- Waterworks Drive
- Poplar Drive
for more features.