Wawa Welcome America 2023 guide: Road closures, fireworks, concerts, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fireworks, concerts and a good time. Another Fourth of July celebration is here, which means the Wawa Welcome America Festival is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's July 4th celebration in Philadelphia.

Who's headlining this year's concert?

Demi Lovato and Ludacris will headline this year's July 4 concert on the Parkway. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime will perform on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage before the headlining show from 4-6 p.m.

Organizers say gates open at 4 p.m. at Logan Circle at 20th Street.

When are the fireworks?

The July 4 tradition is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m., with guests invited to convene from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle at 8 p.m.

When is the parade?

The Salute To Independence Day Parade will begin at 2nd and Market Streets at 11 a.m. and will move west to City Hall and then North Broad Street. The parade will end at Arch and North Broad Streets.

What roads are closed?

Road closures begin in some parts of the city on Friday and will last through July 5. Here are the road closures to know about.

Friday, June 30

Both the northbound traffic and pedestrian sidewalk on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus on Independence Mall.

Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

The Avenue of the Arts Block Party will shut down Broad Street between Lombard and Walnut Streets, Spruce Street between Watts and Broad Streets and Locust Street between 15th and Broad Streets from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ben Franklin Parkway's inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval will be shut down effective 4 a.m. Saturday through about 10 p.m. July 5.

Sunday, July 2

Gospel on Independence will close the north side of Market Street and the pedestrian sidewalk between 5th and 6th Streets from 2p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And 6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Celebration of Freedom ceremony will close 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets from 8 a.m. to noon.

Monday, July 3

Music on Independence featuring Vanessa Williams will close down Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Also, 6th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

The Fourth of July will see the biggest impact on road closures in the city. Per the city, here are all of the closures on July 4.

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Salute To Independence Day Parade

2nd Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street between 3rd to Front Streets from 6 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Front Street between Dock to Market Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd and Front Streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade:

3rd Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

4th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

5th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

6th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

7th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

8th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

9th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

10th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

11th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

12th Street between Arch and Chestnut Streets

JFK Blvd. between Market and 15th Streets

North Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

South Penn Square from South Broad to East Market Streets

East Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine and Market Streets

13th Street between Vine and Market Streets

Arch Street between 12th and Broad Streets

Road closures for July 4th concerts, fireworks

Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry Streets

Beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday until about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

From 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

From 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday:

All roads from Arch to Spring Garden Streets, 18th to 22nd Streets (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd to Corinthian Streets (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch and Spring Garden Streets will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday: