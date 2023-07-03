Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watch expire in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather rolled through the Philadelphia region Sunday.
Several counties, including Chester, Berks, Lancaster, Montgomery, Lehigh in Pennsylvania and New Castle in Delaware, were placed under tornado warnings by the National Weather Service. The warnings have since expired.
A tornado reportedly touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm.
The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado.
A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the entire Philadelphia region until 11 p.m. has also expired.
The southern half of the Philadelphia region, including eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and northeastern Maryland, was in a slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon, with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding as the primary concerns. Storms moved through the region from 6 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m.
There is also a Coastal Flooding Threat from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m., NWS said.
The humidity surged back into the area, which will make the middle 80s Sunday afternoon feel more like near 90 degrees.
The storm system will be slow to move east into Monday and will likely result in another round of storms Monday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Grant Gilmore said.
Parts of the Philadelphia region are in a slight or marginal risk for severe weather on Monday.
By Tuesday, Independence Day, the system will push east, allowing for much more sunshine and high temperatures near 90 degrees.
for more features.