Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watch expire in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather rolled through the Philadelphia region Sunday.

Several counties, including Chester, Berks, Lancaster, Montgomery, Lehigh in Pennsylvania and New Castle in Delaware, were placed under tornado warnings by the National Weather Service. The warnings have since expired.

A tornado reportedly touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado.

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the entire Philadelphia region until 11 p.m. has also expired.

NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire area until 11pm.

...

Storms are already firing up ahead of a main line of storms that are moving through western counties now (4:40pm) & will approach the #Philadelphia area within the next 1-2 hours.



Stay with @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hJfqiqFQkh — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) July 2, 2023

The southern half of the Philadelphia region, including eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and northeastern Maryland, was in a slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon, with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding as the primary concerns. Storms moved through the region from 6 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m.

⚠️⛈️ Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe, with locally damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall and flooding possible. Stay weather aware! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/RNuNTpHW7E — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023

There is also a Coastal Flooding Threat from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m., NWS said.

In addition to the showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening, we're forecasting spotty minor coastal flooding in the yellow highlighted areas with tonight's high tide. Do not park your vehicle in flood prone areas! #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ZeoQuZnup0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023

The humidity surged back into the area, which will make the middle 80s Sunday afternoon feel more like near 90 degrees.

The storm system will be slow to move east into Monday and will likely result in another round of storms Monday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Grant Gilmore said.

Parts of the Philadelphia region are in a slight or marginal risk for severe weather on Monday.

By Tuesday, Independence Day, the system will push east, allowing for much more sunshine and high temperatures near 90 degrees.