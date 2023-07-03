NEXT Weather: Very hot, humid Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is expected to be very hot and humid with highs in the 90s. There may be a few scattered storms, especially in the afternoon, which could turn severe.

Severe weather rolled through the Philadelphia region Sunday.

Several counties, including Chester, Berks, Lancaster, Montgomery, Lehigh in Pennsylvania and New Castle in Delaware, were placed under tornado warnings by the National Weather Service. The warnings have since expired.

A tornado reportedly touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado.

The storm system will be slow to move east into Monday and will likely result in another round of storms Monday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Grant Gilmore said.

Parts of the Philadelphia region are in a slight or marginal risk for severe weather on Monday.

By Tuesday, Independence Day, the system will push east, allowing for much more sunshine and high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: PM storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Wednesday: Feeling the heat. High: 90, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday: PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

