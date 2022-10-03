Watch CBS News
Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's executive order banning guns, deadly weapons from rec centers

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked enforcement of Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order that bans guns and deadly weapons from recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. The permanent injunction comes less than a week after the mayor signed the order after the shooting death of a rec center employee in West Philadelphia last month. 

Under the executive order, if a recreation center employee saw someone with a gun, the employee could ask that person to leave. 

If the person didn't leave, the employee could call the police to remove the person as a trespasser. 

Critics argued the gun ban is a violation of state law. 

The city says it's reviewing the judge's decision. 

