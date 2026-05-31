J.T. Realmuto exits Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers series finale with injury

Catcher J.T. Realmuto exited the Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers game Sunday with a bruised left wrist.

Realmuto exited the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after he was hit in the left wrist by a fastball from Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Realmuto stayed in the game initially when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the third as a baserunner and caught in the bottom of the inning. But Rafael Marchán replaced Realmuto when the Phillies came out on defense in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Phillies said Realmuto would undergo further evaluation on the bruised left wrist.

Realmuto, 35, has dealt with multiple injuries so far in the 2026 season. He was placed on the injured list earlier this year due to a back injury. Realmuto has also dealt with a nagging foot injury.

The Phillies re-signed Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract after they missed out on signing Bo Bichette.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Realmuto is slashing .220/.291/.299 with a .590 OPS. He's hit two home runs and recorded 9 RBIs in 39 games.

If Realmuto were to miss time, Marchán and Garrett Stubbs would likely split time again at catcher.

After Sunday's series finale vs. the Dodgers, the Phillies begin a three-game homestand against the San Diego Padres as Nick Castellanos returns to Philadelphia for the first time since the team released him.