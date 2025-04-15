Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia man wanted in deadly hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old grandmother arrested, U.S. Marshals say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill,
CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man wanted for a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia that killed a 78-year-old grandmother in December 2022 was arrested on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said.

Jovan Lowe, 21, was taken into custody for charges including homicide by vehicle in connection with the deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 28 that killed Julia Mae Abraham.

Investigators learned Lowe was hiding at a home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia and during the arrest, he attempted to jump out of a second-story window but was quickly forced back into the home, Marshals said in the release.

Philly police issued an arrest warrant for Lowe on Dec. 31, 2022. At the time, he was wanted on charges of murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.

Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in the Mantua section of West Philly. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep left the scene. Authorities said the car was stolen out of King of Prussia.

"Our persistence in pursuing those who commit such senseless crimes is never diminished by time, and hope Jovan Lowe's arrest will bring some closure to Julia Abraham's family," said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in the release.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.