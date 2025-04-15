Philadelphia man wanted in deadly hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old grandmother arrested, U.S. Marshals say

A man wanted for a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia that killed a 78-year-old grandmother in December 2022 was arrested on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said.

Jovan Lowe, 21, was taken into custody for charges including homicide by vehicle in connection with the deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 28 that killed Julia Mae Abraham.

Investigators learned Lowe was hiding at a home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia and during the arrest, he attempted to jump out of a second-story window but was quickly forced back into the home, Marshals said in the release.

Philly police issued an arrest warrant for Lowe on Dec. 31, 2022. At the time, he was wanted on charges of murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.

Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in the Mantua section of West Philly. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep left the scene. Authorities said the car was stolen out of King of Prussia.

"Our persistence in pursuing those who commit such senseless crimes is never diminished by time, and hope Jovan Lowe's arrest will bring some closure to Julia Abraham's family," said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in the release.