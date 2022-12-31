Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.

Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.

Philadelphia police

Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of King of Prussia, Pa.

Abraham is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who called her the foundation of their family.

"She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, Abraham's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous."

A vigil was held Friday night where red and black balloons were released into the air. Those were Abraham's favorite colors.

Anyone who recognizes Lowe is asked to contact the Philadelphia police Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, or 215-686-TIPS.

The fatal hit-and-run came as Philadelphia hit a record number of hit-and-run deaths in 2022.