Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro talks veepstakes process, supporting Harris-Walz on Democratic ticket

Josh Shapiro says he was honored to be finalist for VP pick on Democratic ticket alongside Harris

Josh Shapiro says he was honored to be finalist for VP pick on Democratic ticket alongside Harris

Josh Shapiro says he was honored to be finalist for VP pick on Democratic ticket alongside Harris

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has seen his national profile skyrocket after being seen as a finalist to become Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in November's election. The job ultimately went to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but Tuesday marked the first real opportunity for CBS News Philadelphia to discuss the process with Shapiro.

In a TV broadcast exclusive interview, Shapiro, who was visiting the Warrington Police Department in Bucks County on Tuesday, said he was "honored and humbled" by being part of the process. He reiterated an often-stated claim that Harris had a "deeply personal" decision to make.

Shapiro said he also had a deeply personal decision to make, but does that mean he was offered the job?

"Well, I'm not going to get into my private conversations with the vice president. I will also say, Tim Walz was an outstanding pick," Shapiro said.

Shapiro has thrown his support behind the Walz-Harris ticket since Harris made her running mate decision last month. He helped introduce the duo at their first appearance together at Temple University's Liacouras Center, and on Monday appeared at a campaign event with both Harris and President Biden.

Shapiro said he'll continue to make stops with the candidates, knowing how important Pennsylvania is to the 2024 election.

"I think Pennsylvanians acknowledge that they're likely to determine who the next president is," Shapiro said. "Hell, it may be the one thing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris agree on is that as Pennsylvania goes, so goes the nation."

Shapiro, who has been a popular governor, was seen by some as possibly being able to help carry the important battleground state for Harris in what is expected to be a tight race against former President Donald Trump. He was asked Tuesday about how he talks with undecided Pennsylvanians who may have been more inclined to vote for a ticket with Shapiro's name on it.

"I think the best thing I can do is speak honestly to the good people of Pennsylvania about the Kamala Harris that I know. Someone I've known 20 years. Someone who has the right heart, the right disposition, the right views to lead Pennsylvania and this nation forward," Shapiro said.

But Shapiro has also been seen as a rising star within the party. He has seen his national profile grow since being included in Harris's running mate search and held a primetime speaking slot during August's Democratic National Convention. CBS News Philadelphia asked Shapiro if Harris were to not run in 2028 if he would consider a run for the White House.

"Oh my gosh, you're really now stretching," Shapiro said while laughing. "Look, I love being governor, if I've not made that clear over and over and over again. And I want to be governor for a good long while."